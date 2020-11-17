Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will add achievements on PC

After a bit of controversy and communication errors, Ubisoft today brought good news for anyone playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the computer version. So far the game does not have its own system of achievements, but that will change in the near future.

In a note issued by Ubisoft’s official support, the company apologized for the errors and said it was “aware that the trophies are not available on the PC. This was not purposeful. We are working hard to make them available as soon as possible, and we’ll keep everyone up to date when new information arrives. ”

In other words, the game should always have relied on the company’s traditional trophy system, and it was an internal error of the product not to have this at the factory. While you wait for the achievements to arrive, how about watching our video review of this great adventure?

The game is now available in PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PS4 versions. What are you thinking about the course of the Assassin’s Creed franchise in recent years? Comment below!



