Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Why play Eivor male

According to the narrative director of the video game, it will make sense of the plot, although for that you will have to play it first.

In the selection of characters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla there are three possibilities: choose the male version of Eivor, the female version or the one called “by default”. It is the latter that mixes both versions of the protagonist at different points in the story. The animus is in charge of choosing one and the other at random, but the two characters appear in the adventure. Why? Darby McDevitt, narrative director of the title, has clarified it in his official Twitter account … or at least has dropped that the answer is in the story.

“It’s part of the story we’re telling,” but saying more would “gut the argument.” According to McDevitt, that both characters appear according to what points reinforces the plot thread, although “it does not happen frequently” and “always makes sense when the change occurs.” Naturally, players can select the male or female character and enjoy the entire experience with the selected protagonist. Still, the head of the narrative warns that you will get “fewer clues” as to why these changes are occurring.

Anyway, even if you go for one of the Eivor, it can also be changed at any time. Much more cannot be said about the impact of these decisions on the main plot, so it will have to be played to find out.



