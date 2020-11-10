Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Where to Buy the Game, Price

We tell you everything you need to know about the different editions, prices and other aspects related to the launch of the game.

The invasion of the Vikings is here. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new production from Ubisoft Montreal, is available on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Soon, when PlayStation 5 goes on sale, it will also be able to be enjoyed on this console. The new generation version runs at 60 fps and improves the resolution. In addition, it is possible to update for free. Of course, it comes in different editions, so we offer you the price and all the details you need to know about the launch.

Where to buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In physical format

GAME: here we can find the exclusive edition of GAME (Drakkar Edition), Gold, Gold, Ultimate and Ultimate + for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5.

XtraLife: we can buy the normal and the Gold edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5.

Amazon: Available Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive) and Gold for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5.

El Corte Inglés: we find the normal and and Gold edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5.

In digital format

PS4 and PS5

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Standard Edition on PS Store

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Gold Edition on PS Store

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Ultimate Edition on PS Store

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Standard Edition on Microsoft Store

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Gold Edition on the Microsoft Store

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Ultimate Edition on the Microsoft Store

Pc

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Standard Edition on Ubisoft Connect.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Gold Edition on Ubisoft Connect.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Ultimate Edition on Ubisoft Connect.



