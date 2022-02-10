Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | What Role Will Eivor Have In Dawn Of Ragnarök?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The expansion focuses its attention on the story of Odin, although they will offer more information about the protagonist of Valhalla. The great new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a stand-alone expansion starring Odin. The title has been described by Ubisoft as the most ambitious DLC in the saga, since it implements new mechanics, adds an unpublished map and more than thirty hours of content. Due to its mythological approach, one wonders if Eivor’s story will be expanded. The director of The Dawn of Ragnarök, Georgi Popov, has confirmed to FreeGameTips that his role will be minor within the plot.

“We will deal with Eivor’s story in a very short segment, it is not our focus. Players shouldn’t expect any big reveals about the character,” he admitted. However, they will provide “a little more [information] about his background.” The reason is that when the character drinks the potion, he falls into a deep sleep, which allows him to remember Odin’s experiences.

In parallel, the issue of the Isu – in the mythology of Assassin’s Creed, the alien race that created human beings – will be reflected in the connections with previous games and recognizable events.

On sale March 10

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök is not included in any Season Pass and must be purchased separately. It is scheduled for March 10 and will go on sale for all systems in which the main title is available, that is, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia.

Nothing is known about whether there will be more content related to this installment, although Jason Schreier, a journalist from Bloomberg, has published an article in which he assures that there will be a separate installment starring the Assassin Basim, a smaller product and more focused on stealth. .

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, meanwhile, is still in early development and will function more as a kind of story platform. According to Schreier himself, the release of Basim’s video game has been set to fill a significant gap in the schedule.