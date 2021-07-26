Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.0; date, time

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive the long-awaited 1.3.0 update on July 27. We already know release date, weight and time when it will arrive. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its long-awaited 1.3.0 patch this July 27. Among the most outstanding contents is the possibility of adjusting the automatic level scaling between 5 different options; yes, you can also disable it. We already know your arrival date, weight and what to expect,

Patch 1.3.0: featured content

It should be noted that this patch will prepare the game for the celebration of the Sigrblot Festival, a new themed event available between July 29 and August 19. Unpublished missions, utensils, tools and stories related to summer await us at no additional cost. You can see the trailer at the bottom of this paragraph.

During the same frame we can wait for the arrival of the Siege of Paris, one of the expansions planned in the current season pass. Expansion that has recently shared its release date through the Microsoft Store. On the other hand, we can expect corrections to some bugs found, such as the teacher challenges and some seen in Wrath of the Druids.

The weight of the patch varies by platform:

PS5: 6.85 GB

PS4: between 15.3 and 24.5 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 23.79 GB

Xbox One: 17.72 GB

PC: between 20.4 and 32.37 GB