Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Update 1.0.4: patch notes

Ubisoft fixes some of the issues on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to provide an optimal experience. They include graphics / performance mode.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will release version 1.0.4 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at noon this Thursday, November 26, in all versions of the title. This update comes to correct some of the problems experienced by users and adds the expected graphics / performance mode in the new generation machines, whose characteristics we know below.

But we start with the availability dates of this content. As reported by the company in a post through the official blog, it will be at 1:00 p.m. (CET) when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can download this patch, which has the following weights:

Xbox Series X | S: about 5.3 GB

Xbox One: about 4.9 GB

PlayStation 4: about 2.5 GB

PlayStation 5: about 4.1 GB

PC: about 4.3 GB

What’s new in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update patch 1.0.4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Graphics or Performance mode will allow you to tailor the experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to prioritize either resolution or a higher frame rate:

Graphics mode: maximum resolution and graphics settings in exchange for 30 FPS

Performance mode: resolution and graphics settings adapted to maintain 60 FPS

By default, in Xbox Series S will come the Graphics option; On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the 60 FPS dynamic resolution mode will be activated by default. For the rest, improvements in graphics, audio and animations have been included, the problems of the saved games have also been fixed and bugs have been eliminated. We recommend checking the official blog for more details.



