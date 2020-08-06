Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft sings

The narrative director assures that the study planned from the beginning that the players could choose the gender of the protagonist.

Seiiki Dell’Aria, a follower of the assassins saga, started a Twitter thread to reveal that an alleged victim of Ashraf Ismail, already a former creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, had contacted him to explain that the executives of The company blocked studio members’ intention that the protagonist of the adventure be exclusively a female Eivor. However, the narrative director of the video game, Derby McDevitt, has assured in a Reddit publication that this information is not “completely accurate”.

The screenwriter has repeated something he has said on other occasions. “The story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was conceived from the beginning with both the female and male characters in mind.” According to his words, when you play “you realize that it is impossible for the male character to have been added at the last minute.” Of course, he recognizes that there are more nuances, although he does not clarify them under the pretext that if he deepens, he will run the risk of falling into guts. “But understand this: We started developing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla knowing that Ubisoft wanted to offer players the ability to select the character. We have worked very hard to honor our lore, “he concludes.

I was approached by one of Ash’s victims who showed me bits of conversations and confirmed something that isn’t quite out, but that won’t surprise anyone.

Just like for Syndicate, Origins and Odyssey, it was the devs wish that Valhalla featured a female protagonist. Exclusively. — “Seiiki” on repeat 🔂 (@Memento_Gallery) August 4, 2020

Problems in Ubisoft

Both Ubisoft and the Assassin’s Creed saga have been in the eye of the hurricane due to events revealed in recent weeks. Cases of sexual abuse and harassment within the French company have led to an internal investigation. Some executives have resigned and others have been dismissed for their conduct. In addition, it has also been confirmed that Serge Hascoët, until now the head of the Ubisoft editorial team, blocked any possibility that a female character starred in a main installment.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. It will also be out later on PS5 and Xbox Series X.



