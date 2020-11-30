Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft releases Eivor statue

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the franchise’s new game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, won a realistic 1/4 scale Eivor figurine. Costing $ 749, it features two removable heads from the female and male versions of Eivor, and backlight effects provided by small LEDs.

It is for sale only in North and South America and is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. Due to the whim and many details, the item was limited to only 2500 units.

The statue was released in a video from Ubisoft itself, which also brings other news in its online store. Among them, there is an option smaller than 25 cm of the male version of Eivor, an Art Book of the game, as well as glasses and a headset also inspired by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here in Brazil, Ubisoft promotes Black Friday with its PC titles. In its virtual store, the Ubisoft Store, it is possible to purchase games with up to 84% discount. Go to the store and check it out.



