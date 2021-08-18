Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft Investigates An Issue With Save Data on PS4 and PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The French company has admitted to the bug, but some Xbox users claim that they have run into the problem as well.For the premiere of The Siege of Paris, the second expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a new patch has arrived with news and improvements, but also with the occasional bug in between. Users have complained that they have problems saving the game, an error that Ubisoft is already investigating, as highlighted on the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account.

“We are aware of the save file issue causing the message ‘Failed to record progress’ for some PlayStation users. We are actively working on a solution, thank you for your patience ”. Although this error points directly to the PS4 and PS5 versions, Xbox players have appeared in the reply to the tweet stating that something similar happened to them after opening the game in Quick Resume. As VGC points out, similar messages have been read on Reddit, both from Sony and Microsoft console users.

Eivor travels to France

In 9th century BC, an heir to Charlemagne rules with an iron fist. The medieval city of Paris decomposes between the smell of corpses and rats, which cover the beautiful places of rot. From England, Eivor travels to French lands with one goal in mind: to prevent Charles III, the king of those lands, from setting his gaze on the British Isles, the new home of the Raven Clan. To do this, he will have to use his warrior skills, but also use diplomacy with care. All of these adventures are part of The Siege of Paris, the second expansion after Wrath of the Druids. Ubisoft is preparing more story content for the future, although this has not yet been detailed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went on sale last November for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.