Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Top 10 Best Skills To Pick!

Ubisoft has just released a new episode of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. We explain everything about the best skills.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed will be able to experience the new episode, Valhalla, today. We show you the best skills to choose from.

After several years of preparation, Ubisoft has finally released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This time around, players can immerse themselves in the Viking Age and put themselves in Eivor’s shoes. In addition, fans will be able to choose the character’s gender.

So it’s a novelty for the game to be able to choose to play a woman or a man. Valhalla begins in Norway and features all the characters in search of fame and wealth.

Eivor and his group will have to travel to England to build their encampment and defeat their enemies. Over the course of the battles, they will gain in skills and players can choose them.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players will have to complete a lot of tasks and earn skill points. Then, in order to level up Eivor, they can spend their points in the menu through the skill tree.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA: THE BEST SKILLS YOU NEED!

So what are the best skills to have in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? First, players can attempt to get the Stamp, which is in red on the tree. This allows an enemy to be killed in combat with a targeted kick.

Then there’s the Creepy Scout on the Blue Tree Trail, which is easy to get. This allows you to stay crouched and see nearby opponents in red. On the yellow path, we find the skill Fall behind the back.

This is used to be able to kill a high level opponent easily in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, you have to get a game of skill and press at the right time for the attack to be successful. In the same genre, we find Chain Assassination, which allows you to throw an ax after a successful assassination attack.

Then, the Automatic Plunder which can be found in yellow on the tree is very useful. If you beat an opponent in close quarters, there is no need to press the “Loot” button anymore. It will be done directly.

Finally, fans can get the Grit their teeth attitude on the Blue Path as well as the Corpse Booby Trap on the Yellow Path. There is more to play!



