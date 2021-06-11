Assassin’s Creed Valhalla To Be Patched Next Week

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Even with its current focus on E3 2021, Ubisoft already looks to have a new update cocked for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game! Patch 1.022 was discovered by the PlayStation Game Size profile, as you can see below:

🚨 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 01.022.000 Added To Database, Release Soon For PS5 ! 🟦 ~ 3 GB Difference Between 1.022 And 1.021 , We Can Expect For A Medium Size Update ⬜ #PS5 #AssassinsCreedValhalla

🟨 @assassinscreed pic.twitter.com/LNVqVbiJBP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 8, 2021

The files were added to Sony’s servers earlier this week, and traditionally they’re released to the public about a week later. According to the profile, the content will have a 3GB difference between the PS5 and PS4 and will bring new challenges and activities for Eivor to overcome.

Do you still play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? How are your expectations for E3 and the future of the game? Comment below!