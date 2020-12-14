Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: This Huge Easter Egg!

New buzz in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! Players have found this huge Easter egg on League of Legend game! New buzz in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! Players have found this huge Easter egg on League of Legend game!

Released last month on Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is all the rage on the web! Especially since fans have discovered many Easter eggs hidden in the game world …

Indeed, in this latest Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, players have discovered a line of dialogue between the protagonist Eivor and the character Birstan. In this section of the game, Birstan and Eivor are discussing wild boars when the former mentions, “A mighty-armed shield maiden who led a boar into battle!” She named it Bristle-bold. ”

Clearly, this is a reference to League of Legends character: Sejuani! Surprising wink knowing that the two games are from different publishers, but very cool for video game fans, don’t you think ?!

A video of the Easter egg was shared by Jared Rosen from Riot Games! On twitter, Ubisoft’s Samantha Webb confirmed this in a tweet a few days ago, watch:

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA: EASTER EGGS HIDDEN IN THE GAME

It’s simple, so Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players are delighted with the surprise… and yes, Easter eggs are very cool! Video game developers are often gamers themselves … Winks like this only show the passion they have for the game as a whole.

It’s unclear if Samantha Webb is a League of Legends fan or if other members of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Montreal developer play the game. Either way, it’s a nice little connection between the two titles. that make the players very, very happy!

And for good reason ! But that’s not all, the Easter egg isn’t the game’s only wink … Indeed, last month a reference to The Prodigy and its lead singer, Keith Flint was made.

A little later, a new reference to the Lords of the Rings also made the buzz! The developers are therefore at the top and are present on all fronts!



