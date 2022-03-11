Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Expansion Is “The Beginning” Of Year 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Dawn of Ragnarök expands on the mythological story and puts the player in the shoes of Odin, who seeks revenge against Surtr. The post-launch plan for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not over. Ubisoft announced in 2021 that this installment will be the first to have a content roadmap for its Year 2. The French company has just launched The Dawn of Ragnarök, the most ambitious expansion they have made to date within the saga of the murderers. Now, in a press release, they have anticipated that the expansion marks the “beginning” of this second year.

Beyond the seasonal events, which have accompanied the video game starring Eivor since its arrival in stores last November 2020, it is unknown whether or not there will be more story expansions. In an interview with Axios Gaming, narrative director Darby McDevitt confirmed that they are working on surprises. While he didn’t reveal anything in particular, he did mention a mysterious particularity: Eivor’s burial place. According to the writer, it is possible that this will be resolved in the future.

Kassandra in Valhalla

Another content that was recently published is Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, a series of crossover stories that have characters from other video games as protagonists. For example, Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had her own story arc in Valhalla. However, at Ubisoft they maintain that this type of addition will only be made if it makes sense within the story. In the specific case of the Greek heroine, the reason why she is in the England of the 9th century has a plot justification.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The Dawn of Ragnarök was released outside of any Season Pass, so it must be purchased separately. It is designed as endgame content, so it is recommended to have reached power level 340 before embarking on the adventure (Ubisoft offers a shortcut for those below).