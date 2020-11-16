Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes the UK by storm

Ubisoft’s game makes its debut on the UK market with a spectacular performance. United Kingdom signs one of its best weeks in history.

The UK has closed one of its best video game sales weeks in its history. The British country, strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the sale in physical format, has experienced a rebound thanks to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although it is the work of Ubisoft that is the true winner of the cycle ended on November 13, since it was the best-selling title and surpasses Activision’s work.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla surpasses Call of Duty after 13 years debuting leader

After thirteen years of uninterrupted reign, this installment of Call of Duty is the first in all this time that does not debut as a leader in sales in physical format in British lands. There are several elements that influence this context and that prevent us from knowing which was truly the best-selling game of this past week in the Anglo-Saxon archipelago. On the one hand, that mobility restrictions have derived a high percentage of these sales to the digital solution; on the other, that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was launched on Tuesday, November 10, while Black Ops Cold War did the same on Friday the 13th, it has had fewer days computed.

In both cases, both productions have had an excellent debut in sales globally, according to the first reports from both Ubisoft and Activision. On the side of the French company, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has registered more than twice as many players at launch than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, while limited only to the United Kingdom market, in its first week Valhalla has sold more than twice as many physical copies as its predecessor. 42% of the units correspond to PS4, while 18% are PS5 (although the console is not available yet). The remaining 40% corresponds to Xbox platforms.

As for the long-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Treyarch title has set “a new record as the best-selling game of the series in digital format on its opening day.” Global expectations are very optimistic for the North American company despite having sold 64% fewer physical copies than Modern Warfare (2019) in its UK premiere. Both titles are available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. You can read our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla here.

All in all, in the week of November 9 to 15, 790,000 physical games were sold in the UK, a 96% improvement over last week, with more than 36.4 million pounds billed thanks to the added push of other premieres like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls or the fireproof FIFA 21 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



