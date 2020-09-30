Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Story Trailer Released

Ubisoft has released the story trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be released soon. In the trailer, we get a closer look at Viking raider Eivor’s attacks on England. The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok also appear in the trailer.

A brand new story trailer was released yesterday for Valhalla, the upcoming new game of Assassins Creed, perhaps Ubisoft’s most famous game series. In the video, which was also announced for a podcast documentary series called Echoes of Valhalla, we have seen more clearly what kind of story Assassins Creed Valhalla will appear with.

In the released trailer, we see the Viking raider Eivor, who will face off against Ragnar Lothbrok’s bloodthirsty sons. The game, which will take place in an ongoing turmoil between the Saxon Kings and the Brotherhood of Assassins, called the Temple Sect, and an unknown force threatening Britain, will allow you to see many figures.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer

Set in 873 AD, the play will tell the period when the Vikings invaded Britain from a fictional perspective. In the play we will see Eivor and his brother Sigurd, who set out for Anglo-Saxon England due to the war and diminishing resources in their homeland in Norway; There will be betrayal, courage and bloody struggles.

Podcast series focusing on the story of the Vikings is coming

Ubisoft announced that there will be features such as setting up a settlement as well as raiding the game, and announced a new podcast documentary series on September 29. The podcast series, which will focus on important developments in the history of Vikings and what stories Assassins Creed Valhalla was inspired by, will allow us to create a new perspective on the story of Vikings with relevant experts, comedians and reconstructed scenes.

When will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be released?

Ubisoft’s new game, which will focus on Vikings, will be released on November 10, 2020 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC. In addition, as of November 12, 2020, PlayStation 5 users will be able to access this game.



