Assassin’s Creed Valhalla requires a good graphics card!

Gamers, heat up the graphics card! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a new opus in the saga, requires a lot of ram level energy.

That was to be expected, after all … Indeed, Assassin’s Creed’s newest installment, “Valhalla,” consumes more than the rest. So, you will need to have a good graphics card to avoid overheating …

We were used to it, with Ubisoft … For each installment of Assassin’s Creed, the devs go all out on graphics and character design.

Once again, the famous video game displays incredible feats. Enough to blow up your graphics card, if it is not up to par.

For good reason, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will soon make the engine roar … We can talk to you about Vikings and Scandinavia, it will heat up!

Eivor and his tribe of mighty warriors need to behave! At least as long as you get yourself a sufficiently powerful graphics card.

In 4K, the RTX 3090 struggles to keep up with the average 60 fps. Unless of course you cut back on the graphics options.

ASSASSIN’S CREED: VALHALLA IS RATHER GOURMET, BUT THIS IS GOOD NEWS!

In a video posted by GameGPU, we discover the first minutes of the game, with a monitor on the right which then displays the indicators.

We quickly realize that we will have to lower the lights, with the Geforce RTX 3090, if we want to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Never mind … You need what it takes to play. Note, however, that the game is beautiful, and it would be a shame to do without.

To enjoy the highest resolution on a PC, the RTX will therefore not be enough … No wonder some people are turning to the PS5 or the Xbox Series X or S.

Either way, Assassin’s Creed has already proven itself, visually speaking. As for the gameplay, from what we can see, Viking immersion will be there.



