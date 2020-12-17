Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases experience upgrades

These packs are intended to make the character progress faster, for those who cannot spend as much time on it.

More than a month after hitting the market, Ubisoft has released experience packs for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new installment of the assassins saga will allow those who do not have the patience or time to progress faster while playing. This is nothing new, as the French company has already sold this type of content in several of the brand’s previous titles.

Thus, the permanent power-up pack will allow you to gain 50% more experience and silver for a price of 1500 Helix (the currency of the game). The equivalent in real money is 4.99 euros if you buy 500 Helix, although you can also buy 1050 Helix (9.99 euros), 2300 (19.99 euros), 4200 (34.99 euros) and 6600 (49.99 euros ). Another variant of the buff is the permanent XP boost, which does not increase silver, but only focuses on experience. Its price? 1000 Helix, that is, about 10 euros.

Ubisoft statement

Ubisoft has sent a statement to Game Informer about these power-ups, in which it ensures the following: “As post-launch content becomes available, we want to offer the option to players to advance their progression.” According to the French, these items provide the chance to progress to everyone who does not have enough time to explore the huge world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Maps can also be purchased to discover treasures faster, although they will have to complete the location if they want to get the relevant reward.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Ubisoft has just released a new patch, which fixes some of the most common bugs in the game. You can read all the information in this news.



