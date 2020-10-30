Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Released A New Trailer

Developer company Ubisoft has released a new trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be released next November. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which has a story about Vikings, will be released on 10 November 2020 for different platforms.

We learned in recent months that Assassin’s Creed, one of Ubisoft’s best-selling game series, will return with a new game called Valhalla this year. The developer company, which has published many promotional videos and gameplay videos about the game so far, released a new TV commercial just days before the game was released.

The 1.5-minute cinematic trailer, created using the CGI technique, shows a raid by Viking troops led by Eivor into British land across the North Sea. You can watch this published video right below.

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla – Cinematic Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, an action role-playing open world game developed by Ubisoft Montreal, is basically based on a story about Vikings. In the story set in the 9th century AD, as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, we will raid the kingdoms of England, participate in brutal wars and try to expand our lands.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is equipped with impressive visuals, a story about Vikings and a breathtaking open world atmosphere; It will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna on November 10, 2020. Epic Games is the distributor of the game on the PC side.



