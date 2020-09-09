Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Has Changed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive one week ahead of its scheduled release date. This date also coincides with Microsoft’s new game console Xbox Series X.

The popular series Assassin’s Creed, in which you, that period of history you, this period I travel and discover other ways of messing up every moment we are empty, will be a guest to Scandinavian lands with its last game. The game will be released soon.

Ubisoft changed the date of the game, which will normally be released on November 17th. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 with Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Ubisoft announced the change.

The glorious start to the Xbox

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on 10th November, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/0IH29wpbIz — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) September 9, 2020

Over the years since the first game of Assassin’s Creed, the series’ fan base has expanded and the game has become popular on almost every platform. “Build a Viking raider legend on any console,” Ubisoft posted right after the Tweet announced by Microsoft’s consoles. He also stated that the version change of the game from Xbox One to Xbox Series X will be free.

The game will of course also take place on PlayStation 5, Sony’s next generation game console, but the far eastern company has not announced a release date yet. On the other hand, we can expect this console to be on shelves in the not too distant future.

Ubisoft first announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in April. We had our first look at the game in May. We learned that we will find ourselves as Viking in this game of the series where we visited various periods of history.

What is known about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we find ourselves a Viking in the 9th century. Our job is to loot the British lands because our main livelihoods are looting and mercenary in accordance with that period. Our character named Eivor is also the leader of his own clan.

Players have the choice to choose Eivor as either male or female in this game. It is also possible to customize our character with different hairstyles, clothes and tattoos. The price of the game is expected to be 60 dollars.



