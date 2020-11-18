Assassin’s Creed Valhalla refers to Death Stranding

According to our colleagues at HItek, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a reference to the Kojima video game, Death Stranding. Find out which

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been available for over a week. Ubisoft’s latest baby has been a big hit in the space of a few days and it’s not going to end soon. Now players are focusing on the secrets available to the new installment from the Montreal firm. Besides, a reference would be made to Death Stranding.

It would not be surprising. Indeed, for several years now, the games have had Easter Eggs. To refer to other titles, sometimes competing. But it also allows you to make references to films or series.

Proof of this is in The Witcher 3. The game developed by CD Projekt included countless Easter Eggs. Including one referring to Game of Thrones. It was possible to see the corpse of a dwarf at a certain point in the game, reminiscent of Tyrion Lannister. As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, no Tyrion on the horizon.

On the other hand, as we let you know above, if you liked Death Stranding, you might like what comes next. Because it is indeed a reference to the game of Hideo Kojima which would be made in the last title of Ubisoft.

If anyone wants to find the reference in their own game of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we invite them to read what follows.

DEATH STRANDING IN ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

If you’ve ever played Death Stranding, you know what the point of this game is… The delivery of goods. This is why Eivor is given a mission like this throughout the game. As Hitek reports:

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla indeed offers you a delivery mission that is Ubisoft’s reference to the Death Stranding storyline, and its main protagonist. First, you need to expand your colony enough to get the shop. ”

We do not tell you more on the subject. But now you know that a mission is going to be able to reference the famous game. The latter, released on November 8, 2019 last year.

Something to please Norman Reedus, protagonist of the title, but also all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans who loved Death Stranding.



