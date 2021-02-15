Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla fixes and adds a multitude of elements in its update 1.1.2, available on February 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla receives update 1.1.2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. It will arrive on February 16 at 1:00 p.m. CET. Its size amounts to almost 20 GB in the new generation version of Xbox and PC, while in PS5 the download is only 11.18 GB. In the case of Xbox One and PS4, it will download 15 GB and 10 GB, respectively. Among the changes and additions, the inclusion of a new game mode stands out: River Looting.

Looting is part of the new season of Yule, a “high replayability” mode that will take us “to unexplored regions of England”. We can expect new equipment, rewards, and challenges for the clan.

Eivor will have new active and passive abilities at your disposal, such as the ability to automatically carry a body after a kill, knock out enemies while running, or start a fight with a full adrenaline rush, among others. A multitude of quest and interface issues have also been fixed. Here we leave you with some of the most important points.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch 1.1.2 Notes: Highlights

Added a new game mode: River Plunder.

New active skills: Berserker Trap, Battle Cry and Shoulder Bash.

Six new passive abilities.

Improved vibration during fishing.

Changed the predator charge attack animation to give players more reaction time.

Removed diamond rune holes from any piece of gear other than the torso. Those entered will be returned to the player’s inventory.

Fixed various texture issues.

Fixed various lighting issues.

Fixed an issue in photo mode where terrain was not rendered when moving the camera.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash while loading when entering the save / load game menu.

Improved performance and general stability.