Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receives update 1.1.0

The Ubisoft title receives the long-awaited patch on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. We go over all the changes and the new event, Yule.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has already received update 1.1.0 on all platforms. The title of Ubisoft, the new installment of the series set in the Viking era, prepares its new settlement, the Yule parties, and applies a series of important improvements to the game’s graphical performance, the general stability of the game and fixes bugs reported during these last weeks.

Yule, a tradition celebrated on the occasion of the arrival of winter, will become an event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We still do not know what this celebration will be like in the title, but they do anticipate that it will materialize in the arrival again

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Update 1.1.0 Weight

The weight of the file, regardless of the video game’s storage demand for its installation on our console, is as follows, depending on the platform we have:

PS4: 2.4 GB

PS5: 2.46 GB

Xbox One: 5.7 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 6.3 GB

PC: 5.6 GB

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch 1.10 notes

Improves stability, graphics issues, and performance.

The difference in levels between the characters controlled by the CPU is balanced. The maximum difference will now never be more than 51 levels.

The level of the bosses will be equal to ours if their level is higher. It applies to all levels of difficulty.

Fixed title freezes on PC as well as a bug that caused crashes on the home screen.

Clipping problems, character animations and graphic bugs have been solved.

Fixed problems reported with some filters in photo mode.

Fixed the problem on PS5 that indicated that we did not have the Season Pass even though we had purchased it.

Cloud game save will now be called Autosave / Manual / Episode Save CLOUD (varies by language).



