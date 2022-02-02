Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Receives Patch 1.4.2: All The News And Size

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The update fixes a small bug with HD textures, but it’s a minor patch. Eivor’s journey continues ahead of the arrival of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion. Patch 1.4.2 is an update that doesn’t add too many fixes or content, so it can be considered quite minor. In fact, the only thing it fixes is an issue that caused some HD textures to crash. Ubisoft has also taken the opportunity to present the items that will be released in the store:

Lunar New Year Bundle: Safeguard the coming cycle with this legendary panoply honoring distant gods.

Moonlight Weapon Pack: Carry weapons dedicated to the gods above in their eternal pursuit. This pack contains four weapons and will be available starting March 3.

Dragon Knight Pack: These may be the only remaining sets of dragon gear in existence. It comes with two sets of equipment, two weapons, a mount skin, and a mount skin. As for the release date, its departure is scheduled for March 22.

How much does it occupy on each platform?

Xbox Series X|S: 6.6GB

Xbox One: 5.1GB

PlayStation 5: 2.5GB

PlayStation 4: 3.03GB

PC: 11.08GB

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tells the story of the members of a Viking clan who travel to England in search of a new home. They leave their native Norway and set sail on ships to begin their life in Christian territory. As one of the main leaders of his group, Eivor will have to deal with kings and aristocrats, whose only goal is to increase his power. Together with his allies, he will fight in battles, but he will also use diplomacy.

The first year of post-launch content featured two paid expansions: Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris. The following outlines a great expansion of history, The Awakening of Ragnarök, where we will put ourselves in the shoes of Odin himself. This expansion will be out on March 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia.