Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receives new trailer

Announced in late April by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla received today another official trailer, thus allowing to know a little more of the title, which is expected to arrive on November 10 for Xbox One, Series X, Series S, PS4 and PC, being later complemented the availability on the 12th with the delivery of the PlayStation 5 version.

In this trailer (which takes just over 2 minutes), it is possible to check out a little more of the story, presenting the threat of the Templars and a little more of their setting in England and Norway during the 9th century.

In it, it is possible to check some of the already known actions within the game, including the battles that could not be missing and the story behind the game, something that can be considered one of the highlights of the new title, placing special weight on the presence of the Templars, classified as “an invisible and unknown darkness that is linked to England’s fate is present”.

Check out the trailer below and draw your own conclusions:

Become Eivor, a powerful Viking invader, and take your clan from Norway’s adverse coasts to a new home amid the lush farmland of 9th century England. Explore a beautiful and mysterious open world where you will face brutal enemies, attack fortresses, establish a new settlement for your clan and form alliances to achieve glory and secure a place in Valhalla.

England of the Vikings is a nation divided from petty lords and kingdoms at war. Despite the chaos, it is a rich and untamed region, waiting for a new conqueror. Would it be you?



