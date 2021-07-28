Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receives DLC Siege of Paris in August

Ubisfot announced this week the release date for the next major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The Siege of Paris DLC will be available from August 12th as part of Season Pass content, but can also be purchased independently.

Siege of Paris brings the new region of Francia, along with more new content for the game. Players will be able to try out new weapons, equipment and abilities to face their enemies, including new types as well.

Taking advantage of the announcement of the arrival date of the DLC, Ubisoft also promotes the latest update for AC Valhalla, which will be quite heavy on all platforms where the game is available. Check below how much free space you need to download the game update 1.3.0:

PC: 31.37 GB

PS4: 20GB

PS5: 6.85GB

Xbox One: 17.72 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 23.79 GB

It’s a considerable download, but the update prepares the game not only for the DLC, but also for a new activity available to everyone: the Sigrblot Festival.

Festival activities include tournaments, mini-games and three new quests. Players who take advantage will have the chance to unlock decorations, customization items and themed weapons.

To be able to participate in the Sigrblot Festival you must have arrived at least in England and have completed the arc of Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. The camp must be at least level 2 as well.