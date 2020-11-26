Assassin’s Creed Valhalla received 60 fps update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today receives its first update after launch with patch 1.0.4, which brings several improvements in quality of life, bug fixes and, mainly, the option to choose between performance and visual modes, hitherto absent in the new generation!

From now on, anyone playing on the Xbox Series X, S or PlayStation 5 will be able to limit their graphics and resolution to run at stable 60 fps, or else play with the graphics at maximum while maintaining a rate of 30 fps, a feature known as ” Quality mode “for bringing the most beautiful look possible.

By default, the Xbox Series S will run in performance mode, while the Xbox Series X and PS5 use factory quality mode. As several performance and stability improvements have been added, all versions of the game, including those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, receive this patch, which occupies between 2.5 GB and 4.3 GB depending on the platform.

What did you think of this update, and in which mode would you prefer to play? Have you checked out our video review of the game? Tell us in the comments below!




