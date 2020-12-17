Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS5 adaptive triggers

It is one of the novelties hidden in the most recent patch, which is now available to all players. Ubisoft Montreal, the creators of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, continue to work on improving the product and fixing the various bugs on all platforms.

After several weeks of work, the developer released patch 1.010, mainly focused on fixing some of the problems that players have encountered since launch and since the arrival of the previous update. One of the novelties that had gone unnoticed is that the game now uses one of the functionality of the DualSense controller on PS5, that is, the adaptive triggers.

This new control option is perceived when Eivor, the main character of this adventure, uses his bow. By squeezing the R2 trigger, the player may notice that the button has more resistance. Also, different bow types feel different to the knobs. A light weapon that shoots arrows faster is not the same as a heavy one, which requires more force to launch a more powerful bolt.

In addition to all these improvements and additions, the patch also serves to lay the groundwork for what is to come, the new free event. It is about Yule, a tradition linked to winter that will result in the arrival of new characters to our settlement. This will bring with it activities and new content.

Experience boosters

As the post-launch content sets in, Ubisoft is adding new items to the store. They already did it with Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but the game had not yet added paid power-ups to progress faster. However, the French have just offered them in the official store. They are intended for all those who do not have enough time to explore the world of video games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



