Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presents with movie trailer

Ubisoft presents the main theme of its new historical action adventure through an epic cinematic trailer starring Eivor.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new installment in Ubisoft’s popular historical action adventure saga, has been seen through an epic new cinematic trailer to introduce the main theme of its soundtrack. This is how Ubisoft has shared it through its official channels, highlighting the prominent role of instrumental themes in this new title starring Eivor.

Song composed by Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner

And it is that the soundtrack has always occupied a prominent place in the different installments of the Assassin’s Creed saga, enhancing its historical character through epic and unique themes; and Valhalla could not be less. And it is that the Viking setting gives a lot of play by offering the player overwhelming scenes in the visual and complemented with great success with the different musical themes.

This is the case with this new trailer starring the female version of Eivor and in which we see how she faces her enemies through scenes as spectacular as they are showy. The main theme of the game and central element of this new trailer is composed by Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner in collaboration with Einar Selvik.

According to Ubisoft, the main theme receives the title of The Ravens Saga and the second theme of a total of seven songs that are part of the soundtrack of Assasssin’s Creed Valhalla. And it is that according to the authors of the main theme, for its interpretation Nordic instruments were used, all to make the player feel as if he were in the middle of the Viking era thanks to the “mysterious and uncertain” character that characterizes it.



