Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presents its advertisement

The male version of Eivor is the absolute protagonist of the trailer, showing the brutality of the era in which it is based.

Ubisoft has unveiled the television commercial for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new production from its Montreal studios. This is a CGI trailer created in collaboration with DDB, which reflects the Viking raids through “realistic, dynamic and unconventional footage.” As you can see, the protagonist is the male version of Eivor, although in the title you can select the female version and even exchange between the two at any time during the game.

After two installments set in the classical world, the story advances a few centuries until settling in the 9th century, a time that has traditionally been characterized as dark, although today historians defend that the reality was somewhat different. In any case, the title of the French follows the experiences of Eivor and his clan of warriors, who, tired of famine and war, decide to set sail to seek a permanent settlement.

The love and lord of England is here to stay and conquer ALL. #AssassinsCreedValhalla, available November 10. pic.twitter.com/4LV4pPuMHV

A tough road ahead

Naturally, not all the inhabitants of the British kingdoms welcome them with open arms, especially since peace does not reign among Christians. The nobles fight among themselves and try to obtain power at all costs, so the Viking invaders sign collaboration agreements to depose kings and obtain advantages that benefit them. In that sense, Valhalla draws a line between his violent behavior and his knack for diplomacy. Forging relationships will be necessary, as well as going unnoticed when the situation requires it. Hence, Ubisoft has recovered social stealth and hidden blade murder, two aspects that had disappeared in previous chapters.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will go on sale next November 10 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. The PS5 version will be ready when the console comes out, on November 19 in Spain.



