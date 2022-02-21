Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Play For Free For A Limited Time On PS4, PS5, Xbox, Stadia And PC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The title, which will be expanded with the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion on March 10, will receive a new patch. The Viking fantasy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be free to enjoy on all platforms, but only for a limited time. Through social networks, Ubisoft has shared the roadmap for the coming weeks, which includes a free trial on all platforms. Although the specific details about the schedules are still missing, the date has already been established: from February 24 to 28.

As usual, all progression carries over to the final version. In addition, the game features cross-save, so the game can be recovered on any system. The roadmap also includes the new update 1.5.0, scheduled for tomorrow, February 22. The patch changes have not yet been detailed.

Journey to 9th century England

The history of the video game immerses the player in the middle of the 9th century AD, a time of anxiety in the Christian kingdoms. As leader of the Clan of the Raven, Eivor travels to England in search of a new home for his family. There, in the British Isles, kings and nobles carve up the territory as they fight for power and hegemony. In this context, the Viking must find his place, ally with each other and use diplomacy in his favor.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. After two story expansions, Ubisoft Sofia is working on Dawn of Ragnarök, a story expansion that focuses its attention on mythology. According to the study itself, it is the most ambitious content of the saga. It will go on sale next March 10 and will allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of Odin, a Norse god who fights to recover his son and take revenge on him.