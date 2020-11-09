Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Photo Mode get new screenshot

Ubisoft shared, through the official Twitter profile of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, new screenshots of the game, now detailing the Photo Mode and some of the filters that will be present in the edition. According to the publisher, the image capture system will have significant effects improvements and should allow for thousands of different customizations.

We're excited to confirm that the beloved #ACPhotoMode returns with Assassin's Creed Valhalla at launch! You can expect ongoing enhancements and added features throughout its lifetime. pic.twitter.com/W6JKmO3r49 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 5, 2020

In the photos, you can see that the game will have a capture customization system as rich as that of Ghost of Tsushima, containing different color tones, contrast, saturation, particle placement and time manipulation. In addition, you will have different poses involving the use of accessories and other items, as well as adjustment of framing. Check out the screenshots below.

“We are excited to confirm that our beloved Photo Mode returns in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already at launch! You can expect improvements to be made and content added over time.”

According to the post, the feature should gain news over the months, with the addition of more editing tools, apparently geared to the new state-of-the-art specifications.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, arriving on November 12 for PS5. Players who purchase the game in the current generation will have free upgrades for the new generation.



