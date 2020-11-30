Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: patch, trouble with adjustments

This Friday (27), Ubisoft released the 1.0.4 patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which should fix several bugs and improve its performance. Unfortunately, many players reported that the update brought even more problems to the new generation consoles instead of fixing them.

The update highlighted the option to adjust between performance mode and visual fidelity mode on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PS5. Reports on forums like Resetera report that the Series S seems to have done better than the others, as it manages to maintain a stable frame rate even in this problematic patch.

The ironic thing is that the PlayStation 5 was the one that suffered less in performance before the update, but now it is the one with the most problems among the new consoles. To get a better sense, even in the mode dedicated to performance on the Sony console, Valhalla is dropping to 40 frames per second in several situations.

The Xbox Series X should have had the problem of screen tearing (when frames update at different times) with the 1.0.4 patch. Although the update did not make the problem worse, many players still suffer from this graphical defect.

Clearly, you cannot recommend that you download this update on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla if you own the game on one of the new generation consoles. The most prudent thing is to turn off any automatic updates and wait for Ubisoft to speak out or release a patch that really solves all of that.

If you’ve already downloaded the current patch on your Xbox Series X or PS5, leave your comment telling us about your experience with it!



