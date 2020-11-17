Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Orlog; how to play

We explain how to win all the games of the Orlog dice game in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum and a lot of money.

One of the Viking hobbies that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers us to win some coins and have a good time is Orlog, a dice game that is a very simplified version of titles like Gwent or Heartstone. Along with mocking, it is one of the hobbies that will allow us to win a trophy within the Ubisoft title, so it is advisable to learn to play it perfectly. As part of this complete guide, we bring you a series of tips to win the games and the location of the available opponents.

How to play Orlog: rounds and tips

Before starting each game, we will flip a coin to see who rolls the dice first. That person also attacks first and this determines who will have to play aggressive and who will have to play defensive.

Each face of the die has a different drawing:

Ax: Deals 1 point of damage

Arrow: Deals 1 point of damage

Hand: You steal a divine favor from the enemy

Soldier: Block an ax damage

Shield: Block an arrow damage

Blank: You earn a divine favor

We can roll the dice a maximum of three times, and in each one of them choose those with whom we want to fight this round. Once both players have their six dice ready for the duel, we enter the last phase of the round.

First of all, players receive divine favor tokens based on how many framed dice (the ones with a brown square on the edge of the face) they have on their side.

Then the dice change their order depending on the type of dice (attack, defense or steal). The player who has rolled the dice first is the first to attack, so his offensive dice are placed to the left, taking priority. Right next to it would go those of defense and, finally, those of theft of divine favor. For each unblocked attack, the defending player loses one life point and, if their life points reach zero, they are defeated. Each round alternates who defends and who attacks, so we must quickly change our mentality in each round if we want to win.

The divine favor tokens will grant us different abilities depending on the statue we have to the right of our bowl. That is, depending on how many tokens we “sacrifice” to the god of the statue, it will have a different effect. Some statues have defensive effects while others have a direct attack on the opponent’s life. If a player has many tokens, they will be able to ask for very powerful divine favors that can be devastating, a factor to take into account when it comes to how many draw dice we select. If we ask for a divine favor without having enough tokens available to sacrifice, it will most likely not work.

These phases will repeat until one of the players has lost their entire life. These games usually last between ten and fifteen minutes, although it can vary depending on the player we face.

We advise you to be aggressive most of the time in the attack phases, and that during the defensive phases you carefully read the dice selected by the opponent. For example, if he selects many arrow faces, you will have to try to get the same number of shields to counter him. Lastly, don’t waste draw dice if the opponent doesn’t have tokens to steal, and don’t let them accumulate too many of these as divine favors can easily reverse a game without giving us time to react.



