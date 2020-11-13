Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Videos are beginning to appear that put the next generation versions of the game face to face, which renders at 60 FPS on both consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most popular games of 2020. Available intergenerationally, Ubisoft has endowed the next gen version for Xbox Series X | S and PS5 with a series of advantages impossible to imagine in the hardware of the previous generation , like 60 FPS or 4K resolution depending on the condition. Now, on which console does it look better? Where are there shorter loading times?

The video published by NX Gamer serves as an approximate photograph of what we can find in the current version of this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that loads slightly faster on PlayStation 5 thanks to the higher speed of the SSD of the Sony console. In the exposed test, fast travel is 12% faster on PS5 (just over a second).

The resolution does not show any notable changes either. Both machines offer dynamic resolution in 4K with 60 FPS, an oscillation between 2160p (Ultra HD) and measures between 1800p and 1620p, depending on the demanding of the circumstance. In short: two well-optimized versions with hardly any changes. Next-gen versions that vastly improve what we’ve seen on PS4 and Xbox One.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sweeps sales during debut

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 in both physical and digital formats. Those who buy the game on the previous generation consoles will be able to upgrade for free to the next gen digital edition, which is already the current generation, and enjoy all these great improvements implemented.

The title debut is being sensational, by the looks of it. Ubisoft has reported twice the number of players compared to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) at its launch, which suggests that the commercial performance of this new installment will be accompanied by millionaire sales.

