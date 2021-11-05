Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Offers A Look At The New Content Coming In 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft shares the next downloadable content that will come to your Viking adventure for the remainder of the year with new mysteries to discover. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s celebrated Viking adventure starring Eivor, still has a lot to offer this 2021 in the form of new content that is yet to come. So much so, that the French company has shared a new roadmap of what is to come during this final stretch of the year, with several key dates between the current month of November and next December. From game updates to new free activities, plus events available for a limited time only.

Valhalla: new DLC schedule for 2021

“Do you want more? Here’s a preview of what’s to come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It seems that 2021 still has some more mysteries to discover ”, they assure from the official account of Ubisoft Spain, adding to the publication an image that we offer you below and in which we see in detail the dates on which Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive new content until the end of the year.

The contents are the following:

November 9 | Game update 1.4.0

November 9 | Free activity: Tombs of the fallen

November 11 to December 2 | Limited Time Event: Oskoreia Holidays

December 2021 | Game update 1.4.1

Of course, at the moment no details have been offered of what each of these new free content updates will include, as well as the activities that will arrive for both the Tombs of the Fallen and the Oskoreia Festivities. However, as has happened with previous limited-time events in Valhalla, we will most likely be able to get exclusive rewards as part of those activities.

We hope to provide more detailed information on each of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content updates between now and the end of the year.