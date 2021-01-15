Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: new update fixes several bugs

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new game in the Ubisoft franchise for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, will receive a bug fix update. Update 1.1.1 will be mainly dedicated to correcting the various problems of the game, such as glitches, NPC that disappear, and other flaws.

The update can arrive at any time on consoles and PCs, and its size draws attention:

Xbox Series X | S: 7.5 GB

Xbox One: 6.6 GB

PlayStation 5: 2 GB

PlayStation 4: 2-3 GB (varies by region)

PC: 6.45 GB

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings for the first time in the franchise a plot with a Viking theme. In it, you take control of Eivor, a character who seeks to avenge the death of his father and expand the dominance of his army throughout Europe. The game was released in November last year and is considered by many to be one of the best titles in the franchise.