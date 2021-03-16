Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: new update adds Transmog

In a note, Ubisoft presented the main details of the 1.2 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, available on all platforms this Tuesday (16). Among the many novelties, the addition of the Transmog system, which allows visual customization of equipment in the game, stands out.

The massive Valhalla patch, which takes between 12GB to 18GB of space (depending on the platform), marks the return of the weapon and armor customization system that was successful in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to the publisher’s description, the “change the appearance” system makes it possible to edit equipment through the blacksmith Gunnar, for the amount of 50 coins per applied transformation.

In addition, three new skills are available for acquisition (Fearless Leaper, Raven’s Loot and Loot Food), a new camera zoom system can be enabled, approaching the character during exploration and centering during combat, and performance improvements were automatically added, with stability fixes on Share Play and sharing the save in the cloud.

The update kicks off celebrations for the Ostara Festival themed event, which will reward participants with special items and bonuses through new side missions. The content can be freely used by all players between March 18th and April 8th.

And last but not least, patch 1.2 increases the number of cats spread across England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.