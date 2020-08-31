Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, mythological monsters

Viking mythology accompanies the new installment of the Ubisoft saga, which will go on sale at the end of 2020.

Nothing escapes the gaze of Odin and the rest of the Valhalla gods, not even the exploits of the detachment that Eivor leads to a new world. The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leaves his native home to embark on a different adventure, that of finding a home. That does not mean that traditions are left behind; neither their gods nor the mythological creatures that appear in the world. During the GamesRadar Future Games Show, Ubisoft has shown a new gameplay focused on these mysterious enemies.

Mythology has been integrated into the Assassin’s Creed narrative, always within the molds of the universe created from the first installment. However, it was from Origins and Odyssey that we started to see all these mythological beasts in action. As the video suggests, Eivor must face ferocious wolves, three sisters with powers, and fierce warriors, among others. At first glance, they may not seem as spectacular as those in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but it will take until the game is in stores to assess it properly.

A reward for the most curious

England hides many secrets, although it will be the players who have to explore to discover all the ins and outs and treasures. This is what David McDevitt, narrative manager of the video game, assures in a recent interview with GamesRadar, which we collect in MeriStation. In his words, they will reward players “who want to get off the beaten track.” He assures that there will be “a lot of narrative behind the cameras”, but that it will have to be actively sought.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. There will also be versions for the new generation. In fact, those who buy the title on one of the current consoles will be able to update it for free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If nothing changes, Ubisoft will continue to maintain the launch date that it initially announced, November 17.



