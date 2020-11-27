Assassin’s Creed Valhalla moves trophies from PS4 to PS5

Trophy hunters can breathe easy – they won’t have to repeat the entire game to collect all the trophies. Update 1.0.4 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new production from Ubisoft Montreal, was released on November 26.

In addition to incorporating a Graphics mode and a Performance mode on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS4, certain issues have been fixed, although some players have detected new bugs. Be that as it may, The SixthAxis has released a piece of news that will undoubtedly make fans of the trophies happy: the update also moves them from PS4 to PS5.

And how can they be achieved? You don’t need to do anything, as the game uses the cloud save from your PS4 game on the new console. Ubisoft Connect, a service that replaces Uplay, now functions as a catalyst for progression between all platforms. It debuted with Watch Dogs Legion and added support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will also enable cloud save in Immortals Fenyx Rising, which launches on December 3.

Patch changes

Once the patch is installed, on Xbox Series S the Graphics mode will be activated by default, while on PS5 and Xbox Series X the framerate will be prioritized. According to the patch notes, the graphics, sound, and animations have been improved, as well as some save game issues. However, some users have experienced additional bugs related to their save files. On the other hand, the performance on PS5 has dropped from the previous patch. We will have to wait for the next update to see if it stabilizes completely.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. As Ubisoft itself reported, this is the best launch of a video game in the series to date, which means that initial sales have been excellent. You can read our analysis in this link.



