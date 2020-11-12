Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: more people on its debut

Ubisoft told the press that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was an absolute success at launch and had twice as much reception as its older brother, AC Odyssey.

The statement further noted that Valhalla is likely to continue to outperform previous releases, especially since “sales of the new generation of consoles are increasing.” Check out the statement by the publisher’s CEO, Yves Guillemot:

“We are very proud of the players’ reception and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is based on the incredible success of its predecessor,” said Guillemot.

He goes on to say that the launch of such an ambitious project on more than seven different platforms serves as an “incredible achievement” for developers, especially when it comes to the current scenario – referring to the new Coronavirus pandemic.

With many RPG elements, as well as its older brothers Odyssey and Origins, this time Ubisoft bet on Norse mythology. Players take on the role of Eivor, a 9th century Viking who must establish a new home for his people on the shores of England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released on the last 10 for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC; the Ubisoft game will be released today (12) on PS5. You can also check out our review to draw your own conclusions about the new AC franchise title.

Did Nordic mythology help boost the game’s reception in the community? What do you think? Comment with us in the comments section below!



