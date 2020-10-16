Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, minimum specs

The launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not far off, and because of that Ubisoft has released the list of minimum and recommended requirements for running the title in the desktop version.

In general, the game will not require much for those who just want to advance the adventure without taking advantage of all the graphic excellence planned by the development team. However, a curious detail is the fact that the producer indicates the use of an SSD for the game to run better.

The following are the minimum and recommended options for running the game below:

Minimum requirements (1080p, 30 fps)

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380

Storage: 50 GB (recommended SSD)

Recommended requirements (1080p, 30 fps)

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Recommended requirements (1080p, 60 fps)

Operating system: Windows 64 bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 / Intel Core i7-6700

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64

Storage: 50 GB SSD



