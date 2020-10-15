Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: minimum requirements

All the minimum and recommended technical specifications to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC: graphics card, RAM memory, processor …

Yesterday was an important day for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new epic of Vikings and Assassins from Ubisoft released an impressive trailer and we were finally able to offer you our first impressions after more than 5 hours of play. In addition, and to kill the monkey until its launch (scheduled for November 10, coinciding with the premiere of Xbox Series X / S), the rest of the installments of the saga are on sale and have discounts and rebates of up to 85 % on Steam. To all this we must add that we already have its minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC, a platform for which we will have up to 5 different configurations (minimum, recommended, high, enthusiastic and ultra) in search of the highest possible resolution and fluidity. We leave you with them and with the video and the indicative image that Ubisoft itself has shared explaining them:

Minimum requirements for 1080p and 30 fps

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only).

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz / INTEL i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz.

RAM memory: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode).

Graphics card: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB.

Hard disk: 50 GB free (and it is recommended to use an SSD disk).

Additional: requires a GPU with DirectX 12 support).

Recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 fps

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only).

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz / INTEL i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz.

RAM memory: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode).

Graphics card: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB.

Storage: SSD with 50 GB free.

Additional: requires a GPU with DirectX 12 support).

Recommended requirements for 2160p (4K) and 30fps

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only).

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz / INTEL i7 – 9700K – 3.6 Ghz.

RAM memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode).

Graphics card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 – 8GB.

Storage: SSD with 50 GB free.

Additional: requires a GPU with DirectX 12 support).



