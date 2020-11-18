Assassins Creed Valhalla made history for Ubisoft!

Last week, the new game of the Assassin’s Creed series was on sale. With the release of the game, it started to draw a successful picture. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, who first doubled the previous game of the series, AC: Odyssey, with sales, broke a new record. AC: It made history for Ubisoft with its Valhalla sales.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla made Ubisoft history with first week sales

Assassins Creed, one of Ubisoft’s popular game series, first appeared in 2007. The series was engraved in memory, especially with the trilogy of Ezio. Later, with AC: Origins, the game evolved into a different style. Valhalla, the latest example of Origins’ style, shows how successful Ubisoft has been with this step of change.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went into Ubisoft history with first week sales. The game was the best seller of the series in the first week so far. Also, Valhalla became the best selling game for PC in Ubisoft history. We can say that AC: Valhalla, one of the prominent games of this year, has succeeded in satisfying the players.

If we look at the story of the game; Just like Origins and Odyssey, a mythological subject is centered. Assassin’s Creed goes to Ancient Egypt in Origins and Ancient Greece in Odyssey, this time turning its course to the north. Scandinavian mythology is covered in Valhalla.



