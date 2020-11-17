Assassin’s Creed Valhalla kids get giant with bug

This past weekend, some users started reporting a bizarre bug in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that turns children into giants, almost the same size as Eivor. Check it out below:

I found a terrifying bug in AC Valhalla that makes children massive. pic.twitter.com/5Kij27j3ri — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) November 15, 2020

Some users report that they did not experience this problem while playing. So far, it is not possible to determine the pattern of the failure, whether it occurs only in the current or previous generation, or on any specific platform.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



