Assassin’s Creed Valhalla kids get giant with bug

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

This past weekend, some users started reporting a bizarre bug in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that turns children into giants, almost the same size as Eivor. Check it out below:

Some users report that they did not experience this problem while playing. So far, it is not possible to determine the pattern of the failure, whether it occurs only in the current or previous generation, or on any specific platform.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.

See Also
How to get Thor's hammer in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here