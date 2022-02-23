Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Updated To Version 1.5.0: Patch Notes, Weight And More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft reports the arrival of a new patch for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, preparing for Ragnarök’s Awakening; it also fixes bugs. Ubisoft has everything ready for the release of the long-awaited expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök’s Awakening. This March will officially kick off Year 2 of the most successful Assassin’s Creed in the series, and to that end, the title is now updated to version 1.5.0. Apart from correcting errors and bugs reported by the community, it also includes the saga difficulty, designed for people looking for something more accessible.

All the news of the update 1.5.0 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Saga Difficulty: A mode that reduces the damage dealt by enemies and allows you to spend more time in stealth mode. It will cost more for us to be identified. This difficulty is placed just behind the Easy mode.

Added support for the new expansion, Ragnarök’s Awakening (March 10)

Improved AI reaction to whistle.

Players are detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Wild animals detect Eivor regardless of distance/angle and alert nearby NPCs.

NPCs detach from conflicts extremely quickly.

Enemy detection cones are reduced when using a bow.

Monks have a hard time leaving the music stations in the Taken quest (Kidnap Estrid).

New adjustments are added in the fights

Added support for more controllers on PC: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Google Stadia.

Minor bug fixes and fixed issues in missions and side tasks.