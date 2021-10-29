Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Now Ubisoft’s Second Most Profitable Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft announced in its fiscal report that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already the second most profitable game in the company’s history. In just 12 months, the game achieved the feat and earned the producer lots of money.

Interestingly, Ubi left out the information about what is its biggest success of all time. But given the time AC Valhalla took just a year to reach No. 2, it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine Assassin’s Creed about Vikings reaching No. 1 in the future.

After all, according to the report, Valhalla “has been outperforming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” since its release. The text points out that in the last quarter, the Siege of Paris expansion seems to have pleased players and generated record engagement.

According to the developer, even more content will come to AC Valhalla, indicating that new features will be added to the game “in the second half of the current fiscal year”. The company did not say whether they would be free DLCs or paid expansions like The Siege of Paris.

The release of extra content for Valhalla seems to be one of Ubisoft’s top priorities, as in the entire report only three new releases were cited: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones. The producer left a hook for possible new ads, but didn’t go into details.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.