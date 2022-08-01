Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a Big 1.6.0 update that adds a forgotten saga and more

It’s been almost two years since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Ubisoft shows no signs of slowing down support. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a massive update that will bring a new free game mode called The Forgotten Saga and many bug fixes to increase player satisfaction, which will appear later this week.

Since Ubisoft pays great attention to the Assassin’s Creed franchise as part of its plans for the future, it is not surprising that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received a huge amount of content. Numerous story expansions delved deeply into the Viking mythology that the game is inspired by, and an unlikely intersection occurred when the protagonist from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey found his place on the timeline of Valhalla. Content is coming into the game, and this update will be no exception, as The Forgotten Saga highlights update 1.60 when it comes out on August 2nd.

The Forgotten Saga is a roguelike mode in which players travel to Niflheim as Odin, who will fight the forces of Hel. Players will not have access to any of their gear found in the main game, and they must survive with what they discover during their playthroughs in the new mode. Typical for games with similar elements, this new mode will require a lot of patience and experimentation, as there will be a lot of side quests, which will require several walkthroughs to complete. This mode is free for all players with Update 1.60 and will only be available after reaching Asgard in the base game.

Along with the introduction of a new mode, the Sigrblot festival returns to the game. From August 4 to August 25, players can participate in the aforementioned festival, exchange opals for exclusive festival awards, and most likely expect to take part in several challenges and events. Numerous bugs in the main game and add-ons will also be fixed. The size of the fix depends on the platform: Xbox Series X/S users get a 26 GB update, Xbox One users get a 19.6 GB update, PlayStation 5 users get a 12.5GB update, PlayStation 4 users get a 17.5GB update and PC. users receive a 23.7 GB update.

In general, the update is quite large—scale, and the introduction of a new free game mode is a long-awaited sight. As Ubisoft prepares for the future of the series with the release of Ubisoft Forward in September, don’t forget to jump in and experience the abundance of content that Valhalla is getting right now.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.