Assassin’s Creed Valhalla intersects Vinland Saga

Ubisoft Japan reported on Twitter that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is going to crossover with the successful manga Vinland Saga and also gave some clues of what to expect on the pages of the publication with an animated video of the story.

This is not the first time that the killer saga has been part of a manga. The last was Assassin’s Creed: Awakening, a story centered on Edward Kenway, protagonist of Black Flag.

For those unfamiliar, Vinland Saga is a manga by Makoto Yukimura that has been quite successful in Japan. The journey follows the boy Young Thorfinn who, inspired by stories of old sailors, sets out on an adventure in search of the legendary location Vinland. In this search, we found Englishmen, Danes and, of course, the Vikings, making room for Eivor’s arrival.

The first part of the manga is available on the Ubisoft website, however, only in Japanese for now. Other versions and an official release date will be released soon.

If you’re a manga fan, it’s worth checking out the Awakening title and waiting for the crossover, especially while we still can’t get our hands on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or the second season of Vinland Saga.



