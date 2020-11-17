Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to get King Arthur’s sword?

Our 45-second colleagues just revealed how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can get King Arthur’s sword. Like all open world games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is full of secrets of all kinds. As most gamers want to finish the game 100%, the developers take great pleasure in stuffing their creation with thousands of side quests. History to be able to occupy them for several hours so that they find all the secrets in question. Like King Arthur’s sword, for example.

Indeed, this is a treasure that most fans of the game are looking for right now. Some have found it, and others don’t even know where to start. Fortunately, our 45-second colleagues have just provided information on the subject.

To have the famous sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you will have to follow a specific guide. A guide divided into 3 steps. First of all, know that you must have discovered almost all of England to be able to get your hands on the weapon.

Since you will have to go to meet the 3 fanatics Hrothgar, Woden and Heike in order to recover their tablets. For that, you will have to kill them. But these are mighty Assassin’s Creed Valhalla warriors that can take you several hours to put them down.

But if you feel like your Eivor has the skill level to beat them, you might as well give it a shot.

THE QUEST FOR THE TABLETS OF ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA FOR THE SWORD OF KING ARTHUR

To find these fanatics, know that the first one should be southwest of Sudseaxe. The second should be in the Caent region. As for the third, it is southwest of Asseaxe that you will have to go.

The first step to having the sword of King Arthur in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is therefore done. For the second, you will have to recover the 8 other “treasures”. For that, nothing very complicated. Since you just have to explore and find the caves that are marked on your map.

Once the 11 shelves are together you must place them on the famous round table. To find the famous table, you will have to go north of Hamtunscir to enter the Cave of Myrddin. The entrance to this one is pretty hard to find. Therefore, abuse Odin’s vision the better to see it.

Once you’ve found it, you just have to move forward to find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s most powerful weapon.



