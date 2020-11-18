Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has dozen incredible landscapes

Our video game colleagues have just unveiled a video showing the sublime landscapes present in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has already been released for over a week. PS5 gamers may be eager for the console to come out so they can play on the next-gen console. Even so, the graphics on PS4 are still amazing. Proof of this is with the video published by Video Games, revealing sublime landscapes.

Because yes, in addition to an interesting plot and gameplay, players also want beauty in their game. Something they have been receiving for several years thanks to new technologies. These, allowing the creators to offer incredible sets, suggesting that we are in a movie.

Ubisoft has always accustomed us to beauty in their games. The firm has proven it once again with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game, telling the story of Eivor, the viking, across Norway and England.

From the Nordic mountains to the vast plains across the Channel, players can travel through a world that is more and more beautiful as the hours go by.

Well if some still doubt it, we invite them to see the last video of our colleagues. This proves that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still a great game.

THE BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPES OF ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

Certainly, Rockstar fans will undoubtedly say that we are still far from the level of RDR 2. The game in which we play a cowboy, offering arguably the most beautiful images of all the PS4 games combined.

Still, it’s clear that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has set the bar pretty high. Now we can’t wait to see the beauty of next-gen console gaming. This should be even more enhanced thanks to new technologies.

Besides, maybe it would be good to let people know that those who could not get the PS5 during the first pre-orders still have a chance. Indeed, from midnight, and throughout the day, some brands should provide a restock.

It remains to be seen whether you’re going to be quick enough to buy one.



